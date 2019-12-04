The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its 10th annual Holiday Pops concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 at The Clover Center, 1101 Clover St., Rochester.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this family concert will feature vocal soloists Lisa Waltzer and Michael DeLuca, BSO alumni, and Westside Brass.

Waltzer, who appeared at the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York City, will perform “Let It Snow,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Rock of Ages.” She received her Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from the University at Buffalo and is pursuing graduate studies at the College at Brockport.

DeLuca, who appeared on stages across western New York, will perform “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Silver and Gold,” and “It Comes Around the Same Time Each Year.” He studied vocal performance with Heinz Rehfuss while attending the University at Buffalo and maintains a performance schedule in Rochester.

The concert finale will feature Waltzer and DeLuca singing “Count Your Blessings” and “Silver Bells” in new duet arrangements by Allentoff.

BSO alumni will perform with current members to mark the orchestra’s 10th season. In addition to the holiday songs with Waltzer and DeLuca, the orchestra will perform selections from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Joyful Holidays” arranged by Jack Bullock and “The Trees of Christmas” by Glenn Heinlen.

Westside Brass, featuring performers from the BSO and Greece Community Orchestra, will present new arrangements of traditional Christmas carols.

Admission and parking are free, with donations accepted at the door. A free dessert reception will follow the performance. Visit brockportsymphony.org for information.