Local residents join LaBella Associates

LaBella Associates in Rochester recently hired Ashley Freeman, of Chili; Marvin Benavides and Alyssa Deming, of Greece; Adam Price, of Hilton; and Curtis Flesch, of North Chili.

Benavides and Deming joined the civil division as a field construction manager and marketing coordinator, respectively.

Flesch was hired as a procurement coordinator for the program management division. Freeman is a project engineer for the transportation division and Price joined as a project designer for the architecture division.

Rochester volunteer recognized for service

1st Lt. Anna Voss, of Rochester, recently received the New York Guard Achievement Medal during unit training events.

Voss serves with the 10th Area Command.

Unlike members of the New York National Guard, New York Guard volunteers do not have a federal military role and do not deploy outside the state. Members were involved in flood control efforts along the Lake Ontario shoreline this summer.

Rochester soldiers re-enlist with National Guard

Spc. Jacob Postilli and Master Sgt. Timothy Wheeler, of Rochester, recently re-enlisted to continue service with the New York Army National Guard.

Postilli serves with the Company D, 1-171st Aviation Regiment. Wheeler is assigned to the Company C, Recruiting and Retention.

The New York National Guard is the executive agency responsible to the governor for managing military forces comprised of nearly 20,000 members of the state Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Naval Militia and Guard.