Wednesday forecast:

Hi: 35° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 55% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

Today: Snow showers and some lake snow, mainly west shifting south. 5-9 Possible for Wyoming County. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Some lake snow showers developing off of Lake Ontario. A few inches possible for our northern tier counties. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.