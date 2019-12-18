Clyde-Savannah senior Emma Rath will run for the Roberts Wesleyan cross-country and outdoor track teams next year.

Rath recently signed a letter of intent in front of Clyde-Savannah staff, her family and friends.

This year, Rath finished in fourth place at the Class C Section V Championship and ran in the NYSPHSAA State Championship. She received the Section V Sportsmanship Award for her efforts during the cross-country season, was named to the all-league cross-country team for the last three years, and has been a member of the cross-country team since eighth grade.

Rath competed on the indoor and outdoor track teams since eighth grade, and was honored by Clyde-Savannah and Section V for her accomplishments on those teams. She was a scholar athlete for every sports season over the last five years.

“Emma is a fantastic runner and we’re lucky to have her at Clyde-Savannah,” said Larry Lang, athletic director. “On top of being a gifted athlete, she has always represented our district with dignity. Roberts Wesleyan is getting a terrific athlete and person in Emma.”