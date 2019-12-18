Time was, the north shore of Canandaigua Lake was completely dedicated to public recreation, from Roseland Amusement Park on the east through Kershaw Park, to the free public swimming school next to the City Pier. Not anymore! And it’s getting worse, because big money is talking and compliant authorities are listening carefully. This prompts a fundamental question: what value should we, through our government, place on community access to the lake and its shores? The implications are not just economic, they’re political and social.

That half-mile of picnic and swimming area, lined with majestic willow trees, used to be for all of us to enjoy. The beautiful lakeside corridor was home to dozens of locally owned small businesses — tourist cabins, a bowling alley and many restaurants. In the summer, the shore was thronged with local families and tourists enjoying the lake inexpensively. In the off-season, gas stations, meetings of service clubs and clambakes helped to keep the area busy.

It started in the 1920s when William Muar, risking his own money, bought a former pig farm on the lakeshore. Over several years, he created Roseland Amusement Park. His business plan was to create a cluster of family-friendly individual rides and concessions. For nearly 50 years, Roseland had no fences or admission fees. Everyone was free to wander through the park, relax in shaded chairs on the shore or anchor a rowboat by the offshore stage where vaudeville acts played every weekend in the summer. Muar built on Roseland’s success by reclaiming swampland across the road, turning it into desirable recreational and commercial properties that are worth millions today. His efforts created thousands of jobs. Despite his position as a person of influence — a city alderman and an official of the Chamber of Commerce — he didn’t find it necessary to demand the sort of taxpayer subsidies that now seem to go unquestioned.

Roseland Amusement Park is long gone, displaced by a pricey housing development. Today’s lakeshore is dominated by an incomplete condominium/convention center, whose owners are insisting that they’re entitled to build docks on city-owned property and charge tenants for their use. Just to the west in Kershaw Park, no one is allowed to swim except in one small fenced-off area. Users must pay for the privilege unless they can prove they are city residents. Overlooking the lake across Lakeshore Drive is an enormous high-rise apartment and retail complex. Next to it is a stalled commercial project, walled off with hundreds of yards of construction fencing. The original developer is under indictment for fraud and money laundering. Together, these developments block any view of the lake from the main traffic corridor.

As alert citizens Joe Nacca and John Tyo have repeatedly pointed out on this page, the various government entities that control local development have encouraged this transformation, supporting the private developers with substantial taxpayer funds. When challenged, authorities justify this support with a compelling argument: commercial development — if it stays and prospers — often pays more in taxes than it consumes in services, while you and I and other ordinary citizens do the opposite.

Of course, it’s impossible to separate land-use decisions from economics, especially for highly desirable lakefront properties. The city of Canandaigua, owner of the lakefront, acknowledges the need for tradeoffs in Section 6.3.2 of the city’s strategic plan, which recommends that the city “promote the lakefront as a balanced, mixed-use area focusing on year-round public access.” Since the plan is currently under review, now may be the perfect time for us to question whether this is a clear, unambiguous guideline. Does it give citizens confidence that public assets are being responsibly managed on their behalf?

It is never easy to measure complicated factors like public recreational potential and environmental sustainability, and those are easily upstaged by higher visibility issues like taxes. For politicians eager to stay in office by positioning themselves as conservators of our tax dollars, the lure of big commercial projects is powerful, especially when the true costs can easily be obscured, and when it is not clear what the ultimate benefit will be.

IDAs and PILOTs have become covert ways for governments to accommodate pressure from developers while shielding elected officials from direct accountability for land-use decisions that may not be in the public interest. We must keep telling our representatives that this is wrong.

Yes, a robust local economy is a good thing. Yes, resisting change is futile. Still, I dread that day, not far in the future, when we look wistfully at our fully monetized lakefront and realize that while we weren’t paying attention, the almighty dollar won a decisive victory. Once we have allowed public access to our local treasures to be traded for private profit, it will be gone forever.

Reginald Neale lives in Farmington. The lake has always been an important part of his family’s life.