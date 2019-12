Here's your Wednesday forecast:

Hi: 27° | Lo: 22°

Precipitation: 60% | Wind: WNW at 18mph

Today: Yellow Alert: Windy and turning much colder with local squalls and blowing snow. Temps fall into the teens by the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches today.

Tonight: Windy with areas of lake effect snow and blowing snow with wind chill below zero. 2 to 4 inches likely in the lake snows tonight.