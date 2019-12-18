The Wayne County Farm Bureau recently received five county Awards of Excellence awards at the New York Farm Bureau state annual meeting in Binghamton.

The awards go to bureaus that exhibit excellence in categories relating to effectiveness in agriculture promotion and outreach, leadership and county Farm Bureau management, legislative advocacy, and membership. Wayne County was recognized in these categories, plus distinguished president.

Gary Orbaker, of Williamson, received the Distinguished Service Award for his dedication and commitment to the Farm Bureau and agricultural community.

While at the meeting, farmer members took part in laying the groundwork for the year ahead. More than 150 delegates proposed, discussed and voted on resolutions that will guide NYFB’s public policy agenda for 2020.