A long time ago, while the present-day universe was still on the “drawing board,” and the argument for mortality was undergoing harsh philosophical enquiry, the word “Christmas” was spoken for the first time.

The issue of Christmas had come about like everything else, preternatural, algorithmic reasoning—nothing in the high heavens was stumbled upon. And because every aspect of human nature was undergoing scrutiny at the time, the Office of Perpetual Sagacity (OOPS) was notified, the whoosh-clunk of a pneumatic dispatch system announcing the most recent communiqué from “higher up.” Somewhat ambiguous, the message read: “If mortality, as it applies to all things temporary, is to be implemented, ‘Christmas’ will be an inevitability.” The note was passed around the room, until every wise old, bespectacled sage was made aware. Finally, one of them spoke what all were thinking: “What exactly is Christmas?”

This wasn’t the first bump in the road for heaven’s bold, all-encompassing plan for mortality. On “paper,” at least, humans had shown themselves to be quite inept, their clumsy handling of affairs stemming from, of all things, the standard psychological behavioral component of free will. A staple of the hierarchy for ages, this discretionary power to govern oneself had been implemented prudently. But, in the mortal world to come, the data suggested humans would use it indiscriminately, carte blanche. The innate feeling to do what is right and good — free will’s moral compass — would be corrupted by human pride and jealousy. The data was compelling. To suggest that humans might not always be inclined to use their intelligence sensibly was considered sarcasm. Given enough time (the nonspatial continuum exclusive to the human world), they would seek the kingdom, the power and the glory—who did they think they were?

Christmas, on the other hand, was a lesser misconduct. Christmas, it would be determined, was joy gone awry — but not much more than a toe over the naughty line. Not all of Christmas mind you. A great part of Christmas was viewed healthy and good. But there was needless revelry. So much so that it had triggered a cautionary lighting of both red and green lights across the “mortality project” annunciator board. And I stress “cautionary” — the annunciator was not the last word, no more than is what’s written daily on the opinion page in the newspaper. Summoning attention to an incongruency in humanity was not reasonable cause for the removal of Christmas.

Christmas, while embracing goodwill (green light), was found to be the causation of needless debt and worry (red light). Christmas could be excessive. Politely sipping eggnog could quickly turn to guzzling it by the gallons. At a time when the world should be counting blessings, many would wallow in needless concern, a greater misuse of time none in heaven could imagine. Worst of all, once Christmas began, its tidal effect on human nature was unstoppable. Christmas was without bounds — how was this possible in a finite world? Stocking stuffers, plum pudding and mincemeat pie; Christmas cards, Christmas candles and Christmas ornaments; mistletoe, caroling, wassailing, twelfth-cake, snapdragon and blind-man’s-bluff; giftwrapping, Boxing Day, Advent, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Christmas dinner and Christmas leftovers; a Christmas tree and Christmas cookies shaped like little Christmas trees; and on and on went Christmas.

As a consequence of Christmas without limitations, Christmas was debated, OOPS delivering its summation with stern philosophical sagacity. But as always, “higher up” had the last word: the fabric of Christmas would change not one iota! The warp and woof of mortality had not been left to chance. If Christmas was frayed around the edges, it was to give an itinerant soul something to grab on to, a thread of hope at the far reaching edges of Christmas, a tiny bit of continuity whereby, if a person was curious enough, they could follow that thread like a guiding star, all the way to Bethlehem and the Christ child.

So, Christmas remains just as was intended, a babe in a manger, eggnog, gift wrapping, extended merriment and a thread of hope for everyone.

