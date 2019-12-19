This close to the holidays, you've probably got your weekend planned out — but here's some news from the local arts-and-entertainment front to make note of. (Also, check out page B8 for more, including a holiday open house at Genesee County Village & Museum and the weekend's live-music offerings.)

Making merry at the market

If you find yourself at the Rochester Public Market on Thursday, Dec. 19, you may just see — and hear — a bevy of well-known area folk musicians strolling around the market performing holiday songs. Allen Hopkins, his Innisfree bandmate Barbara Jablonski, Sue Tannenbaum of Flint Hill Folk, and Pat Carey are all taking part in "Holidays at the Market," wending their way through the market singing Christmas carols and holiday songs, with a few Hannukah songs as well. They'll start at 6 p.m. from the Rohrbach's beer hall across Railroad Street from the market.

Holidays at the Market, a 25-year tradition, features holiday-themed vendors, cookie decorating, horse-drawn wagon rides (with Santa, of course) and more. Thursday's event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St., Rochester.

Rochester stories go national

Among the features of this past autumn's KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival was the premiere of "The Memory Palace: Live" at Eastman Theatre's Kilbourn Hall, presenting Peabody-nominated podcaster Nate DiMeo's tale of Kodak founder George Eastman titled "Dotting I's." Also premiering at Fringe was "The Memory Palace: On-Site Listening Experience at High Falls," which brought participants through the story of Sam Patch as they strolled the High Falls bridge.

The Eastman story, commissioned by Fringe, are now being made available on a wide basis, with the podcast now released at thememorypalace.us/2019/12/dotting-is or via Apple podcasts at shorturl.at/przR4. The 8 1/2-minute episode was made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the state Legislature.

Fringe has commissioned another on-site listening experience from DiMeo, to be part of the 2020 festival.

“Bringing Nate’s incredible storytelling to Rochester this year was a Fringe highlight,” founding festival producer Erica Fee stated in a release. “Being able to share these Rochester stories internationally is thrilling.”

Another chance for Nelly

Tickets for Nelly's Feb. 1 concert at del Lago Resort & Casino may have sold out — but the rap superstar's fans haven't lost their chance to see the artist behind "Ride Wit' Me" and "Hot in Herre."

Due to the overwhelming demand, Nelly has added a second del Lago concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, taking the stage at 8 p.m. in The Vine. Tickets for the Jan. 30 show go on sale at noon Thursday, Dec. 19, and may be purchased in person at the box office, at 315-946-1695 or at dellagoresort.com/entertainment. This one's expected to sell out too, so call soon.

Nelly has won multiple American Music Awards, a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, Soul Train Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and was crowned “Top Pop, Rap, and R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of The Year” by Billboard. The RIAA ranked Nelly as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, with over 21 million albums sold in the United States. In 2009, Billboard ranked Nelly the number three Top Artist of the Decade.

Events at the Vine are for people 21 and older. The venue is at 1133 Route 414 in Tyre, Seneca County.

Other upcoming shows at del Lago — which often sell out, so early ticket order is advisable — include Frankie Scinta the Snowman Holiday Celebration, Dec. 20; ABBA Revisited, Jan. 17; Jeff Foxworthy, Jan. 18 (two shows), Firehouse, Jan. 24; Jim Breuer, Feb. 6; Patsy Cline Tribute featuring Amberlea Beatty, Feb. 7; Blood, Sweat and Tears, Feb. 8; Brian McKnight, Feb. 14; Blue Öyster Cult, Feb. 22; Fuel, Feb. 28; Jay Leno, March 13-14; and STYX, March 28.