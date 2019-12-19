The Edgerton Community Center, 41 Backus St., Rochester, will hold open houses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Dec. 23-30.
The Edgerton Model Railroad Room, comprised of four room-sized layouts, features operating model trains and presents life in Rochester as it was in the 1950s. Tours are available during the open houses and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 21-28.
Admission is free. The city-owned Railroad Room has operated continuously since 1950. Layouts are maintained and upgraded by volunteers.
Visit edgertonmodelrailroadclub.com for information.
Open houses to highlight model railroads
