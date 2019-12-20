The funds include $1 million for a new disinfection system at Canandaigua's Water Resource Recovery Facility
The Finger Lakes Region received the lowest amount of state funding in New York's Regional Economic Development Council awards announced Thursday.
More than $761 million was awarded to fund projects statewide.
Here is the regional breakdown of funding:
Western New York: $67.3 million
Finger Lakes: $64.4 million
Southern Tier: $88.9 million
Central New York: $86.2 million
Mohawk Valley: $82.7 million
North Country: $67.9 million
Capital Region: $84.1 million
Mid-Hudson: $65.8 million
New York City: $66.3 million
Long Island: $87.9 million
This is the ninth round of the Regional Economic Development Council awards.
The projects in the Finger Lakes Region that received more than $1 million include:
• $2 million — UR Medicine Home Care funding to relocate its corporate headquarters to Rochester
• $1.8 million — A downtown streetscape retrofit for Geneva
• $1 million — A new Avon Town Public Market
• $1 million — Commercial space and apartments and condominiums at Rochester's Xerox Tower
• $1 million — A new disinfection system at Canandaigua's Water Resource Recovery Facility
• $1 million — A canopy, performance space, green space and radiant heating at Rochester's Parcel 5