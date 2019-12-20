The Girl Scouts of Western New York’s Pittsford Service Unit recently hosted a menstrual pad packing party to help local girls and women.

Girl Scout sixth graders and older met on a day off of school to assemble the kits which included four pads, two liners, a hand sanitizer, a friendship bracelet, a Scensibles disposal bag and instructions for use, as well as positive messages.

The kits were assembled for in-need schools in the Rochester City School District where girls

sometimes miss classes or use unsanitary solutions because of their lack of access to supplies. Forty girls gathered at the Pittsford Library for the event and were able to pack 2,000 period supply kits.

The Pittsford Service Unit hopes that by providing the kits to girls and making menstrual care something normal to talk about, they can end period insecurity and empower girls their own age.

This is the third year the service unit worked with Scensibles, which provided the disposal bags for free and helped the girls organize the party. The girls also received $750 from the Pittsford Rotary Club to support their project. This allowed them to increase the size of the kits from previous years of working on this project.

Additional supplies were donated to the Pittsford Food Cupboard to assist women

in the community who need the supplies.

Visit gswny.org for more information.