Clyde-Savannah athletes recently assisted St. John’s Rectory with its annual holiday food drive.

Members of the boys and girls varsity basketball teams loaded up cars with boxes of food to benefit families in need. Each box was filled with bread, milk, canned food, cereal and other food staples.

Members of the boys varsity basketball team are Tanner Brown, Connor Campbell, Camden Chance, Andrew D’Amato, Steven Dunn, Edward Glanert, Kennon Jenkins, Kollin Maddox, Jaden McKinney, Noah Rattray and Kaleb VanDuyne.

Members of the girls varsity basketball team are Amya Campbell, Reese Carr, Kelsie DiSanto, Olivia Geil, Jaida Larsen, Cheyenne Nickles, Brooke Pellicano, Kylie Paylor, Ashlyn Rattray, Madison Secor and Tayler Sharp.