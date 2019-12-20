This holiday season, 103 families in need, including 241 children, will have presents under the Christmas tree thanks to Victor Central Schools’ Giving Tree program.

Victor Intermediate School secretary Jody Drew, who has run the program with teacher Liz McLean for the past six years, said this annual holiday tradition is the embodiment of the Christmas spirit.

This year, in addition to gifts, each child will receive a book specially selected and gathered by teacher Katie Raby.

“The Giving Tree is a special, heartwarming program that brings out the best in all of us,” Drew said.

This year, more than 482 gifts were collected, sorted and distributed with the help of secretary Mary Ann Wachob.

This 2019 Giving Tree received support from the following: VCS Family and Friends, Cobblestone Creek Charity Guild, Five Star Bank, Gypsum Mills — Mah Jongg Group, Kiwanis Club, Mead Square Pharmacy, St. John Lutheran Church, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Willowbrook Church, Sixth Grade Student Council, District Offices, Early Childhood School, Senior High School, Intermediate School, Junior High School, Link Crew, Transportation Department and Primary School.