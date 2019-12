OGDEN — A Rochester man was arrested in connection with a robbery with a machete at an Ogden gas station on Friday night.

According to Ogden Police, James Williams, 37, held up Sam's Mobil Station on Brockport Spencerport Road on Friday night.

Investigators say Williams threatened the clerk with a machete and got cash from the change box and the register.

Williams was sent to the Monroe County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to appear in Ogden Town Court on Thursday.