SODUS — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged the Town of Sodus's Highway Department building and the trucks inside.

According to firefighters, crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. They say the building is a "total loss" and most of, if not all, of the seven snow plows inside the building are destroyed.

More than 15 fire departments were called to the scene. Firefighters say it took over an hour for them to extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries in the fire.

Rotterdam Road in Sodus has been closed down for the fire.

This is a developing story. News 10NBC has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they become available.