In the last column we looked at some of the current statistics set out in an article by Ed Flynn in the American Bankruptcy Institute Journal. We also promised that we would look at some current proposals to make certain student loan debt dischargeable in Bankruptcy, in what Mr. Flynn has called “The Game of Loans.”

To begin with, as we have previously discussed in this column, currently, student loan debt is rarely discharged in bankruptcy. For most courts the standard is still “undue hardship,” which, if it is obvious, doesn’t often require the court to actually make that decision. From my experience when I was a Bankruptcy Judge, if there was undue hardship (essentially, the debtor or a dependent couldn’t work because of a physical or mental disability), the lender or servicer had administrative discharge procedures that they implemented, or they would simply concede the point, rather than to create bad precedent.

We also know that many current debtors in bankruptcy are carrying non-dischargeable student loan debt, either theirs or that they have guaranteed for another, most often children or grandchildren. In his article Ed Flynn quotes several sources and concludes that between one-quarter and one-third of current debtors have some form of student loan debt, which amounts to an estimated $5 to $10 billion per year.

Most of us by now are familiar with the student loan forgiveness and/or bankruptcy dischargeability proposals of a number of the Democratic presidential candidates, as well as the wide range of estimates as to what it would cost to implement those plans. In addition, we are familiar with several proposals for “free college” going forward. We have talked extensively about student loan debt forgiveness and free college in this column, so, if you are a regular reader, you no doubt have your own opinions about these issues.

What many may not know is that on May 9, 2019, The Student Borrower Bankruptcy Relief Act of 2019 was introduced in the House (H.R. 2648) and in the Senate (S. 1414). It would make all student loan debt dischargeable in bankruptcy. The bills are currently in committee.

Whether in the future the Relief Act, or any similar legislation, will ever pass both houses of Congress, and then be signed by the President, is uncertain. However, the ABI Commission on Consumer Bankruptcy, as detailed in the Flynn article, has recommended a series of more moderate and targeted proposals to allow certain categories of student loan debt to be dischargeable in bankruptcy. Here are three of the most important ones in my opinion.

First: private student loans, which make up about $123 billion of the current student loan debt. The Commission report noted that “private student loans are underwritten in a similar fashion to other unsecured debt, and the interest rates charged on the loans can reflect the risk of loss associated with these obligations.” In addition, as we indicated in the last column, about 90% of these loans have co-signors, so the lenders would still be repaid in these cases. I would add that the cost of discharging these private loans would not fall on the taxpayers. In addition, in my opinion, federal student loans are not really underwritten at all in a traditional sense, which does put the taxpayers at risk for what amounts to social policy. That is part of the reason that there are so many defaults.

Second: loans for the education of someone else, which make up about $90 billion of the current student loan debt. As the Commission noted, the borrower “would not have benefitted from the loans, and if they are otherwise in need of bankruptcy relief, they should not have their discharge impaired by their support of the student who did benefit.” I would note that these are direct loans, not guaranteed loans, and if this change was implemented, such loans might become more expensive for a borrower to obtain.

Third: loans that have been in repayment status for more than seven years, which could be $300 to $400 of the current student loan debt. Once again, I would note that, if this proposal was implemented, legislators might require federal student loans to be better underwritten, and perhaps more limited in their overall amount.

As we have discussed, the student loan debt problem is not going away, as long as federal student loans are basically not underwritten, and Congress fails to put financial pressure on the colleges and universities to reduce their increasing costs which don’t directly translate into a better education for their students. One example is the increasing costs of more amenities, like workout centers, and more places to eat. Stay tuned, because there will be changes.

Merry Christmas, and enjoy the beginning of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa that begin this week, and this time of year in general. We recently discussed some non-financial retirement advice. Recently, I have been thinking and talking about the difference in life between satisfaction, perhaps a job or task well done, enjoyment, perhaps a nice dinner out with friends, and JOY. This would be a good week to think and talk about this, because, for me, those three experiences are not the same, and should not be confused. We all need and should pursue more true JOY in our lives.

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.