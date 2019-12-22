The recent Messenger article citing the Thruway Authority plan to expand the EZ Pass system to include more vehicles (Dec. 20) leads me to suggest that ALL vehicles use EZ Pass, rather than the costly plan to convert to the camera-based license plate system now being considered. It will require millions less of taxpayer money to install additional EZ Pass reader hardware at each toll booth, than it would cost to install hundreds of high-tech cameras and the required computer system for license plate reading. There are other important considerations as well. Cameras can’t read snow packed or mud-covered or badly damaged plates. Camera lenses can be blocked by wind driven snow and will need periodic cleaning, even in good weather. The EZ Pass system has no such problems.

Obtaining the EZ Pass unit would be part of registration renewal, something all owners are required to do as it is now. Non-compliant vehicles, whether out of state or local, would have to use a toll booth manned by a Thruway Authority employee.

If you agree with this reasoning, contact your Assemblyman and State Senator and ask to have the license reading system shelved. The money saved can be used in more important ways.

Rob Gray

Canandaigua