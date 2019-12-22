Pal-Mac senior named CTE candidate

Robert Herrmann, a senior at Palmyra-Macedon High School, is the regional career and technical education candidate for the Presidential Scholars Award.

Herrmann is in the power mechanics program at the Wayne Technical and Career Center in Williamson. He was selected for his outstanding classroom performance, along with his participation in Boy Scouts and the Civil Air Patrol.

Herrmann is the candidate for Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130th District. Manktelow recently presented the award to Herrmann at Pal-Mac in front of his family and friends.