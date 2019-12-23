Eastman Opera Theatre will continue its season with the double-bill of Salieri’s “Prima la musica e poi le parole” and Mozart’s “Der Schauspieldirektor” on Jan. 25-26 and Jan. 31-Feb. 2 in the Black Box Theatre.

Both pieces will be directed by Ian Silverman, with musical direction by Timothy Long. The two short operas present similar takes auditions for a new opera.

In “Prima la musica e poi le parole,” two singers fight over who gets the opening aria. In “Der Schauspieldirektor,” a troupe of actors and singers are fighting for their spot in the company.

Admission is $26 or $10 for students. Tickets are available by phone, online and at the Eastman Theatre Box Office, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Call (585) 274-3000 or visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for information.