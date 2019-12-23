GardenScape, the Rochester flower and garden show, will return to the Dome Arena in Henrietta for the 24th time on March 12-15 with the theme “Passport to Spring.”

For a third year, local artist Debb Bonnewell created the poster that will publicize the show — although she admits it was a bit of a challenge.

“I was trying to find a way to illustrate ‘Passport to Spring’ in one painting,” Bonnewell said. “Then I thought, ‘there is one place where winter turns to spring in the blink of an eye: GardenScape!’ People walk out of the cold into the Dome and suddenly it’s springtime.”

With that vision in mind, Bonnewell’s watercolor features a winter scene in the foreground with a path leading to a colorful rendition of spring. She added lights along the pathway to symbolize an airport runway and further capture the passport notion.

The GardenScape poster will be sold at the show and Bonnewell will be on-hand at various times to autograph copies. The original, framed painting will be up for bid at GardenScape.

Sharlene Reeves, show chairperson, said GardenScape 2020 will feature all the usual attractions, including landscaped gardens, a children’s garden and salute to the troops display, seminars by expert gardeners, and 100 vendors with garden-related merchandise in Minett Hall.

Episcopal SeniorLife Communities will sponsor Senior Day on March 12, when attendees ages 65 and older can purchase tickets at a discount. “A Taste of Spring,” a fundraiser for the Community Place of Greater Rochester, will kick off GardenScape with a preview from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on March 11.

The show is presented by the GardenScape Professionals Association and Professional Landscape and Nursery Trades of the Genesee-Finger Lakes. Visit rochesterflowershow.com for information.