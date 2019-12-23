Since the beginning of December, students at Perkins School collaborated with parents and staff to collect nonperishable food items, hats and mittens for the Newark Food Closet.

Closet co-chairs Lisa Barrett and Becky Jandreau stopped by the school to see the donations and were welcomed with boxes around the Christmas tree filled with 336 items.

The drive was sponsored by pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.

Barrett said the Closet, located in the basement of Newark Emmanuel United Methodist Church, currently needs money, canned fruit and vegetables.

The Food Closet is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays-Fridays. Donations are accepted during that time or at Citizens Bank, 711 W. Miller St. Checks can be mailed to the Newark Food Closet, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, New York, 14513.