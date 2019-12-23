Flaherty Salmin CPAs, a tax and accounting firm headquartered in Rochester, recently joined the ranks of the top recommended tax and accounting firms across the country.

This year, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to create a list of 227 firms that are tackling the new tax laws passed under the existing administration.

The list was created from the survey responses of 1,800 CPAs, enrolled agents, tax lawyers, accountants and chief financial officers across the country, who were asked to name up to 10 firms they’d recommend if their company could not take on a client.

Flaherty Salmin CPAs also ranked 380th on the 2019 Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firms.