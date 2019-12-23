The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club collected over 2,200 gifts this year for low-income families, shut-ins and community members in need through the annual Rotary Giving Tree project.

This was the largest collection of gifts in the project’s 36-year history.

Donors left gifts under the Rotary Giving Tree at Tops Market in Farmington. Rotarians brought the gifts to a central location for sorting and distribution. The gift dispersal included 280 Christmas stockings filled with gifts from Rotary members.

Rotarians distributed the gifts to those who might otherwise be forgotten during the holiday season. This year’s recipients included the Ontario County Health Center; Wilson Commencement Park, Sojourner House, School 54 and the School of Integrated Arts & Technology in Rochester; Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua; Friendship House of Middlesex; Blue Star Mothers; and Safe Haven in Farmington, as well as local residents.

Melinda Caparco, Donna Groff, and Ellie and John Rugg joined Rotarians for the sorting project. House of Friendship provided a delivery truck, which was loaded with 800 gifts for the Middlesex recipients.

The next day, club members delivered the last batch of gifts to seniors at the Ontario County Health facility in Hopewell.

President Jim Crane thanked everyone for their involvement and hard work, including Tops manager Patty Ryan and her staff.