The Monroe County Department of Parks will host its 25th annual Winterfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 12 at Mendon Ponds Park, 95 Douglas Road, Honeoye Falls. Admission is free.

Winterfest will feature sledding, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing; demonstrations by local organizations and clubs; and spectator competitions like sled dog and snowshoe races. Other activities include crafts, face painting, chainsaw carving demonstrations and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol.

Refreshments will be sold at the Nature Center, Stewart Lodge, East/West Lodge. Visitors can enter the park from state Route 65 (Clover Street) or Pittsford-Mendon Center Road. Visit bit.ly/2QikvYO for information.