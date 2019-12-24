Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Alexandra Avangelista, Nicole Bansbach, Kylie Bell, Ashlee Charbonneau, Sarah Danzinger, Noah Martella, Amanda Rose, Megan Sheelar and Taylor Tydings, of Hilton, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

North Chili

Sicilia Lenzo, Ashlyn Raines, Allison Risewick and Hanna Walker, of North Chili, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Sean Barlow, Caleb Bryant, Kyle Gleichauf, Jared Jones and Andrew Price, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 semester average.

Lucy Barrett, Lauren Begy, Emily Brand, Vy Bui, Nicholas Capostagno, Lejla Celik, Kiley Check, Noelle Colilli, Isabella DiGuardi, Andrew Dinsmore, Jessica Donath, Shelby Ennis, Maria Esposito, Thomas Farmer, Lindsay Fink, Frank Gaffney, Jenna Girolamo, Alicia Gonzalez, Giovanni Greer, Annalyse Greider, Rachel Haller, Mikaela Heslin, Erynn Hill, Kaitlyn Horswell, Cecilia Hoskins, Falastin Ibrahim, Michael King, Victoria Lebedko, Rhys Levesque, William Levesque, Erika Ly, Benjamin Lyon, Nevasse Magone-Fragale, Arielle Mahoney, Rayna Mandara, Franca Mantisi, Emily McIntyre, Danielle McKelvie, Samuel Melita, Kayla Miller, Tessa Miller, Nejra Mirvic, Brittany Mitchell, Lianne Moscato, Julianna Murphy, Lauren Nichols, MacKenzie Noto, Isabella Orologio, Victor Pascucci, Cameron Perez, Abbey Pettit, Ashley Plane, Mackenzie Reed, Joshua Rowlinson, Adoniadis Savidis, Daniel Shaw, Yakup Simsek, Olivia Skrotzki, Kenyetta Sloan, Molly Swidrak, Brook Tekle, Katherine Thomas, Nicole Todd, Alexandra Valicenti and Skyler Whipple, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Alexandra Ellie, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.

Jared Jones, of Rochester, was named a fall 2019 USCAA Academic All-American. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Jones plays on the men’s rugby team.