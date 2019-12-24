The 36th annual Macedon Community Christmas Program saw an outpouring of donations from individuals, families, businesses and organizations in Macedon, Walworth and Gananda.

The volunteer-run program provides food and gifts to Macedon and Walworth area families in need. It depends on donations from the community and volunteers. Committee members start meeting in September to plan and coordinate the program.

This year, 155 families received a food box with the ingredients for a holiday meal. Children and seniors received gifts, and families received gift cards for items like milk, eggs, personal items or gas. In all, over 425 individuals received assistance. This included over 60 seniors and 164 children and teens in the Macedon and Walworth communities.

Churches, civic groups, businesses, Girl Scouts, Pal-Mac and Gananda schools, and families and individuals donated food, gift cards, gifts, coats, mittens, handmade scarves, hats and socks.

There is a flurry of activity the week before the items are handed out to make sure everything is ready for pickup. Volunteers from the community, including students from Pal-Mac, Mercy and Gananda, help carry out the food boxes from the basement at St. Patrick’s Church in Macedon. Volunteers also deliver items to individuals who are unable to drive.

The Macedon Community Christmas Program is part of the Macedon Food Pantry, spearheaded by the Social Ministry Committee of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

The pantry receives financial support from local churches, organizations and individual contributions. Food comes from individual contributions and a number of yearly drives, most notably by Pal-Mac and Gananda schools, the Macedon Post Office, and Boy Scouts.

The Macedon Food Pantry is open from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays-Saturdays. Email macedoncommunitychristmas@yahoo.com for information on organizing a food drive.