This week we’re featuring a cat and a dog that need forever homes

Messenger Post Media has partnered up with Ontario County Humane Society to weekly showcase animals from the shelter in the Tails for Tuesday feature.

This week we’re featuring a cat and a dog that need forever homes.

Sweetie is a female cat that is true to her name as she is loving and friendly with an independent streak that will make her the center of your world.

Xena is a wonderful dog who is very loyal, active and likes to play. She can be selective about her circle of friends, so she should meet any dogs in the home — and cats are not her favorite when it comes to making friends.

Sweetie and Xena are both available for adoption at Happy Tails Animal Shelter, located at 2976 County Road 48 in Hopewell.

If you are interested in adopting either one of them or taking a look at the other animals the shelter has up for adoption, please visit www.ontariocountyhumanesociety.org or call 585-396-4590.