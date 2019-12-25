PERINTON — Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire at a home in Perinton on Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, it happened on Neuchatel Lane around 12:30 a.m. They say the flames started in the garage but quickly spread to the rest of the home.

Two people and their dog were able to make it out safely.

The home took a lot of damage, but there was no word yet Wednesday evening on whether or not it is a total loss.

When the sun rose, neighbors described seeing an intense flame and large amounts of smoke coming from the home. One neighbor, Will Sasso, said he could smell smoke from three doors down.

"It's a shame, it's a shame, what a day for it to happen, very sad," he said.

However, he says that the most important thing is that nobody was killed in the fire.

"Houses can be rebuilt,as long as nobody got killed or died, Sasso said"