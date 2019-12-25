The "Agents of Change" series showcases everyday heroes whose leadership makes a difference in their communities and nations

Real-life heroes exist, all over the world.

John Oliphant knows because he has met them, and now — with help from friends as well as from colleagues and students at the Rochester Institute of Technology — the Victor man is eager to introduce these heroes to others through a new docuseries called “Agents of Change.”

As he says in a video about the project, “We believe these inspirational leadership case studies will help launch many of our viewers into their own world-enhancing destinies.”

The assistant medical director of associate health at UR Medicine Thompson Health in Canandaigua, Oliphant also is an associate professor in the College of Health Sciences and Technology at RIT, with a special focus in physician assistant education and global health. Mission trips and consulting opportunities have taken him to both Liberia and Haiti, leading to his work as a board member as well as the director of medical and dental operations for a nonprofit organization called Restore Haiti.

Oliphant’s fellow executive producer and co-host for “Agents of Change” is retired CEO and board chair Paul Harrietha, who also appears in the promotional video.

“By exploring the motives, thoughts, words, actions and successes of our everyday heroes, John and I, along with other invited experts, will distill this thing we call ‘leadership’ — and highlight those consistent factors and qualities that make ordinary people extraordinary leaders and agents of change,” he said, noting that plans call for web- and app-based materials as well as a written curriculum “that will make the docuseries the centerpiece of a robust leadership training program for use in K-12 schools, colleges, universities, workshops and corporate settings.”

British native Philip Coltart is serving as the director and producer for “Agents of Change."

“With John and Paul as your guides, I will take you into worlds where humble citizens — with vision, passion and grit — have sparked revolutions, and where everyday mums and dads have emerged as lifelines to thousands,” he said.

Among those the series will highlight is Rafael Perez Yan. Born on the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, “he comes from the most humble of beginnings and had every reason to be yet another victim of the cycle of poverty and desperation that plagues so many in that region of the world,” Oliphant said.

However, Perez Yan “built a school, is building a library, created sustainable water sources for his city, created solar powered water pumping stations, oversees the feeding of 12,500 children during their school day so they won’t be distracted from learning by their hunger, and is developing multiple job-creating business to lift his community out of perpetual poverty.”

Oliphant, Harrietha and Coltart are creating this docuseries as the first project of their newly formed company, Regret-Free Productions. They plan to tell additional stories of inspirational leaders in Africa, the Caribbean and North America.

“To bring these stories to life, we are very excited to collaborate with our colleagues at MAGIC Spell Studios, a world-class production facility located right here on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology,” Oliphant says in the promotional video, adding, “We also look forward to working with our colleagues and the top-notch students in the RIT School of Film and Animation.”

According to Oliphant, the partnership gives the production team “full access to some of the finest equipment, facilities and expertise in the filmmaking world.”

“We feel we have every asset needed to generate content that will be in demand by some of the biggest media distribution companies in the industry,” he said.

But first, the team behind “Agents of Change” needs to raise $65,000 for the pilot episode, with funds covering a number of expenses including the costs of a 12-day shoot in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, post-production editing, sound editing, promotional costs and more.

RIT is supporting the docuseries by coordinating fundraising efforts and hosting a crowdfunding website.

In addition, RIT President David Munson, Jr. is featured in the promotional video for the project, which he describes as “an excellent cross-disciplinary approach to research that highlights much of what makes RIT so special.”

“With the participation of our excellent faculty from a diverse set of disciplines, to the amazing capabilities of those who work in our MAGIC Spell Studios, we fully expect this project to be inspiring, educational and entertaining,” Munson said.

For more information about the docuseries, including the promotional video, visit agentsofchangeseries.com. Tax-deductible donations may be made via the site as well.