Comedian Bill Maher will return to western New York on May 31 at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre.
Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979. He appeared on “Politically Correct” and HBO’s “Real Time,” and has earned 41 Emmy nominations.
Tickets range from $39 to $129, plus fees. Call (800) 982-2787, visit bit.ly/38lTrQV or stop by the Box Office, 885 E. Main St., for information.
Bill Maher coming to RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre
