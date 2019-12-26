Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon, and Shane Hake, of Ontario, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Elmira College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 term GPA.

Rachel Michaels, of East Palmyra; Jazzmin Wipf, of Palmyra; and Jordan Hackett, of Walworth, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 semester average.

Michaela Shaffer, of Lyons; Emily Aman, Douglas Hoyt, Heather Hoyt, Eva Lyko, Jessica Nussbaumer, Adriana Schenk, Hannah Smith, Velipone Vanphila and Alanna Viscosi, of Macedon; Alex Boucher, Maddison Moore, Brooke Pagliuso and Danielle Stevens, of Marion; Tre Kanaley, Zechariah Nower, Gabrielle Olschewske and Madeline Shear, of Newark; Connor Goodno, Courtney Smith, Skyla Szucs and Emily Welch, of Ontario; Michaela Darbyshire, Amanda Duchesneau, Megan Kipp, Jenna Newpher and Kali Toomey, of Palmyra; Julia Secor and Lauren Secor, of Savannah; Joseph Fisher, Lauren Johnson and Liara Rodriguez-Castro, of Walworth; Angelena Barclay, Grace Caternolo, Abram Collier and MacKenzie Whitmore, of Williamson; and Drew Fowler and Kaitlyn Sutton, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Pittsford. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.