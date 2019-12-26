Arcadia farmer named to NYFB State Board

Ontario County Farm Bureau member Kim Skellie, of Arcadia, was elected District 3 director of the New York Farm Bureau State Board during the annual meeting in Binghampton.

As a state director, Skellie will represent Farm Bureau members in Cayuga, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties. He will be an advocate for agriculture, and help educate the public and elected officials on agriculture-related topics.

Skellie was president of the Ontario County Farm Bureau for two years. He is part-owner of El-Vi Farms.