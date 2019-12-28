The 36-year veteran of the office recaps 2019 and looks ahead to 2020

CANANDAIGUA — While pajama-clad families tore into presents and feasted around the table on Christmas Day, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson climbed behind the wheel of a patrol car.

And happily so.

A few days shy of his one-year anniversary since becoming Ontario County’s 55th sheriff, the third-generation law enforcement officer opted to cruise the county “so some of the guys with young kids could spend Christmas at home,” Henderson said.

It was an easy choice — one that got the nod from family members.

After 36 years with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and one year at the helm, Henderson’s still smiling.

Especially when he looks back on 2019’s challenges, victories and “firsts.”

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year —I truly love doing the job,” said Henderson. “I’m proud to put on the uniform every day and look forward to coming in and doing what I can to better the community. I enjoy every day, and have to be reminded by my wife and friends that I really can take a day off.”

It’s a massive task to oversee some 300 Ontario County Sheriff’s Office employees, including law enforcement officers, 911 communications officers, civil and corrections officers and staff, and records employees.

But it’s one that brings enormous satisfaction.

“You’re not going to please everybody,” said Henderson. “But my goal is to make decisions that are best for the safety of the community and for our law enforcement officers.”

Looking back

The year 2019 has been a challenging one, said Henderson. On Aug. 13 a murder occurred in the town of Phelps, a true test for a newly elected sheriff.

“On the night of the incident, we had an unidentified male,” Henderson said. “Within 12 hours he was able to be identified. Three days later, suspects were identified and five days later, an arrest was made in connection with the murder.

“A second defendant was recently arrested and charged with murder after a grand jury indictment,” said Henderson. “I credit the members of the Office of Sheriff for a quick resolution and the knowledge and experience that they have to deal with these types of cases.”

More than a month after the murder in Phelps, the town experienced another high-profile case. On Sept. 17 a man entered a 7-Eleven with a long gun and demanded and obtained money, Henderson said.

“He fled and after a 24-hour manhunt the suspect was taken into custody,” Henderson said.

That same suspect appeared on social media, making threatening comments and causing community-wide fear, he said.

“Again, the experience of our deputies and intra-county cooperation led to a successful conclusion,” he said.

In September, a house explosion in the town of Richmond left two dead and the community reeling.

In December, a tragic fire in Farmington took the lives of 84-year-old Mary Button and her 12-year-old grandson Conrad Button.

“That was difficult,” said Henderson. “It’s bad enough that anybody loses their life, but it was a 12-year-old boy who was found relatively near his grandma.”

The catastrophic events certainly left their marks on first responders, but no more than crimes that were committed in secret against those most vulnerable.

“Unfortunately we deal with young children who are victims of sexual abuse — those are difficult to deal with,” he said. “We do our best to be compassionate and try to give them the support they need.”

Opioid crisis

One of Henderson’s top initiatives is going after those who choose to sell drugs in the county.

“I have increased staffing in the Special Investigative Unit (narcotics). I feel that has had a significant impact on arrests in 2019, with over 60 high-level drug arrests and a significant decline in our fatalities,” Henderson said.

Further additions to the narcotics unit ranks are planned for the near future, he said.

The strategy is straightforward: share information and coordinate personnel across agencies.

“My fellow sheriffs in our surrounding counties and chiefs in the cities of Canandaigua and Geneva have assigned manpower and we have taken a team approach,” said Henderson. “As a result, drug dealers have been charged with B and C level felonies, and for those who sell drugs that cause a death, they are being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

“Our deputies are taking heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs off the streets, and we have seen a decline in overdose-related deaths that I feel is directly attributed to the aggressive enforcement,” he said.

Henderson said he also wants to continue to focus on helping those who have mental health issues and who are in crisis.

“I want to make sure we do our best to keep improving our training in the way we respond to these calls,” he said. “And I want to continue building bridges with the youth in our communities and schools.”

Legislative changes

As a brand new sheriff last January, Henderson had to hit the ground running.

“It’s been a busy and challenging year, with new laws that are redefining the way law enforcement officers are doing their jobs,” said Henderson, citing criminal justice bail reform, raising the age a child can be prosecuted as an adult to 18, and new restrictions on the release of mugshots.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers banned the routine release of mugshots by New York State Police under a budget deal with Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who advocated for the restriction. Other law enforcement agencies were allowed discretion in the matter.

Henderson said he’ll continue to support the regular release of arrest mugshots based on his commitment to transparency and “because we have a responsibility to let people know.”

Also new this January, state bail laws will allow individuals accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies to be released on their own recognizance at arraignment. That means violent felony-level burglary and robbery, drunk driving and drug sales — unless the accused is identified as a major trafficker — will no longer be subject to bail requirements for defendants.

In Ontario County, upwards of 30 inmates who are currently incarcerated will qualify for bail reform, Henderson said. These inmates will be released Dec. 31, per the guidelines of the new law. The needs of each inmate have been reviewed to make sure that support services are in place upon their release, he said.

The Corrections Division was reaccredited in September, and also passed the yearly State Commission of Corrections review with no violations, said Henderson. More than 80 standards were met to achieve this strict standard, he said.

Ontario County Clerk Matthew Hoose worked alongside Henderson to streamline the pistol permit process. “When an applicant submits their paperwork, it now takes about 30 to 45 days to complete that background before it’s sent to the County Court judge for review,” said Henderson, who has now signed more than 340 pistol permit applications. “This process could take up to a year in the past.”

Rewards

Despite challenges and issues outside the hands of the office, the rewards are plentiful, and often come from unlikely sources.

Henderson was checking in with deputies assigned to Eastview Mall recently, when he was approached by a gentleman and his daughter with whom he’d had previous professional contact.

“Both came up to thank me, and let me know that things are going well, and that they were happy with the way they were treated and the options they were given,” said Henderson. “A lot of the calls we deal with, if you take the time, you have the ability to make some positive changes. For them to say that meant a lot.”

There’s also positive feedback on social media, he said.

“But it’s not about me,” he said. “It’s about the men and women who work for me. And we get a lot of strong support in this community. My biggest goal is making sure those who live in and enjoy our community feel safe.”

Going forward

During his transition into office, Henderson said he had a chance to glean some advice from retired Sheriff Phil Povero on many subjects, including managing personnel, engaging with the community and drafting a more than $35 million budget.

“He said to come in and do your best to work with the employees,” said Henderson. “I feel as sheriff I try to be there and support them.

“And I’m very proud of what we did this year with the budget,” he said. “We were able to meet the Board of Supervisors’ guidelines and present a budget that was received without any cuts. That’s phenomenal for a budget this size.”

Henderson said he owes a debt of gratitude to Povero, whom he hears from occasionally.

“I usually call him,” said Henderson. “He’s pretty much said, ‘I don’t want to bother you. You’re running the show and I’m always here if you need me.’”

That example of support and leadership is one Henderson said he’ll pass on to his eventual successor.

“I want to be sure and impart that value of teamwork to the next sheriff, whoever he or she might be,” said Henderson. “But once I leave, it will be his or her office and they need to define themselves and run the office how they see fit.

“I love the job and enjoy being out in the community,” he said. “I randomly stop at businesses throughout the county to ask, ‘How are we doing?’ and ‘Do we need to make improvements?’ And I think people enjoy seeing the sheriff come to the door to take a call. I did that a couple of weeks ago and the gentleman couldn’t believe that the sheriff showed up at the residence.”

In May 2020, Henderson will start his 37th year with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. He was just 19 when former Sheriff Gary Stewart hired him and asked him where he saw his professional career going.

“Someday I want to be sitting in your chair,” Henderson said to his then boss. “I want to be sheriff.”

One year into living his dream, he’s still smiling.

“I began my career in law enforcement,” Henderson said. “I love Ontario County, I love this area, I love my job.”

New programs this year

Youth Explorer Program

Coffee with the Sheriff

Dog Jail and T.A.I.L.S

Therapeutic addiction and substance abuse treatment program for inmates

Mobil Mental Health Access Program

Increased Special Investigation Unit (narcotics) staffing

Juvenile investigator position to deal with the new Raise the Age laws

Mammogram Health cancer screening for inmates

New graphics for the marked patrol cars

Increased Honor Guard Program members

New recruitment division for Road Patrol, Corrections and 911

Increased the number of tactical officers ERT within the Sheriff’s Office and brought members from the Canandaigua and Geneva Police Departments for a multi-agency unit

Continue to work with our mental health and substance abuse providers to help inmates in crisis

Supported internship programs for young adults pursuing a career in law enforcement

Ontario County Justice Coalition in Geneva

Helping out

Here are the organizations supported by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office employees:

2019 Polar Plunge - $8,000

Shootout for Soldiers - $3,500

Beards for Bucks - $5,500

Marine Corps Toys for Tots – 307 toys

End 22 Mile Hike for veterans' suicide awareness - $ 2,000

Applebee’s Law and Orders fundraiser for Special Olympics

Shop with a Cop

Red Kettle Campaign

Child Advocacy Ball

Special Olympics Torch Run

Back the Blue Read with a Cop

Law Enforcement Youth Academy

Citizens Police Academy

Kiwanis Celebrity Chef

Hobart Police and Community Summit