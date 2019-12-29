The event will include information about services and resources available for women veterans.

Women veterans are invited to a free dinner set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mertensia Lodge in Farmington. The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the lodge at 1438 Mertensia Road.

The event will include information about services and resources available for women veterans in the local community. The dinner is sponsored by AMVETS Post 332.

Space is limited; RSVP by Jan. 13 to U.S. Army veteran Krista Stephenson Kristastephenson043@gmail.com or call her at 585-924-3734.