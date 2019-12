Officers found a 14-year-old boy inside a convenience store on Clifford Avenue, near North Goodman Street, around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

A young teen was found with a gunshot wound on Rochester's northeast side on Sunday.

The boy was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.