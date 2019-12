“Emerging Artists and Their Mentors” will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Pat Rini Rohrer Gallery, 71 S. Main St., Canandaigua.

The 15th annual show features work by Studio II students and their instructors. Art will be on display until Feb. 22.

Refreshments will be served during the free reception. Many artists will attend.