Thompson Health is hiring to fill a variety of positions in its health system.

Thompson Health is hiring to fill a variety of positions in its health system. Open job interviews will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in interviewing for a job and learning more about positions with Thompson Health is encouraged to attend, with your resume.

Open job interviews will be held at 350 Parrish St., at the Constellation Center for Health and Healing adjacent to Thompson Hospital, in the George Ewing Conference Room, ground floor.