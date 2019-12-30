Longtime Mayor Ellen Polimeni prepares to leave office

CANANDAIGUA — They’re aptly called “Ellen’s Giant Scrap Book.”

Started by her late husband John Polimeni, the scrapbooks contain decades worth of story clippings and photographs of the years documenting the works of outgoing Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni and others on City Council. And some of them are giant in size, which is appropriate for someone who has been a giant when it comes to community service and love for the city and people of Canandaigua.

And with her 28-year tenure as city mayor coming to an end Dec. 31, Polimeni has been looking through these giant scrapbooks more often lately.

It’s not a sad task by any means, she said; it’s more affirmation. As she pores over the stories of the past, Polimeni said she noted many of the same issues — lakefront hotel development, staffing and budget issues and others — crop up time and time again.

“It amazes me how much we addressed and how much we were able to accomplish,” Polimeni said.

Some of the articles and photos depict happy moments in time. For instance, Polimeni and her husband were invited to President Bill Clinton’s inauguration, and they were able to meet comedian and actor Chevy Chase, poet Maya Angelou and prominent evangelist Billy Graham. In 1993 she was voted “Hardest Working Politician.”

“I thought that was cool,” Polimeni said at her dining room table.

Others, not so much, with Polimeni referring to a “tree slaughter,” as some called the removal of trees from Kershaw Park several years back. Then and now, cutting jobs is never pleasant but sometimes necessary, she said, referring to reductions in the recreation and fire departments years ago.

A more recent headline from November has as much to do with Polimeni’s transition to the next phase of her life as anything: “Palumbo edges Polimeni in ‘very tight race.’”

Republican Councilmember Bob Palumbo’s general election victory over Polimeni may have been the community’s most significant story in the year 2019 — a year that also saw an early primary, held in June, in which Polimeni defeated Julio Chavez-Olivera for the Democratic Party nod.

Palumbo, as well as other members of City Council, is being sworn into office Tuesday morning.

Palumbo and Polimeni met earlier this week and by all accounts, the transition is being handled well, he said. Palumbo also has nothing but praise for the work Polimeni has done in guiding Canandaigua for so long.

In fact, Polimeni was recently recognized by the New York Conference of Mayors with its John H. Galligan Award, which is the state organization’s highest honor. The award recognizes years of leadership to the city and to the state group.

And earlier this month, City Council voted to rename North Shore Boulevard to Ellen Polimeni Boulevard.

“She’s done a lot of very good things for the city,” Palumbo said.

Polimeni, who served on the City Planning Commission from 1976 to 1982, on City Council from 1982 to 1991, and as mayor since 1992, came to terms with the general election result fairly early on.

“It was bound to happen,” Polimeni said.

Councilmember Nick Cutri, who has served with Polimeni for years, said the city has been her number-one priority. Palumbo will do a great job, Cutri said, but “Ellen’s my mayor.”

“It breaks my heart,” Cutri said. “I’m going to miss her. I think she’ll be missed by many.”

Peering ahead to 2020, Polimeni said she is looking forward to having her Tuesday and Thursday nights free — that’s when council committee and regular meetings are held — noting proudly that she never missed a regular City Council meeting as mayor.

A longtime proponent of the health of Canandaigua Lake, she will no longer be on the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, which she helped found. She said she has been approached by the Watershed Association to serve on its board, however, and she plans to continue working with the Lake Friendly Lawn Care education initiative, so issues of the lake will continue to be close at hand.

Polimeni, who retired in 2010 after 40-plus years with the Canandaigua City School District, plans to continue adjunct work at Finger Lakes Community College as well as continue her efforts on the boards of the Ontario County Arts Council and Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, as well as other volunteer efforts.

“I do want to do some traveling,” Polimeni said. “I’ll have plenty to do.”

That said, she will miss aspects of the mayoral job, especially working with people and trying to reach a consensus on issues.

“Getting people to work together — that’s what I enjoy doing,” Polimeni said. “I’ll miss that part of it.”

And who knows what she may do with all of these articles from the past? Someone suggested she write a book, but she said that’s not ready to do, at least not now.

But Polimeni said she has enjoyed reliving past accomplishments and going back into time while poring over her scrapbooks.

“The time just flits away,” Polimeni said. “I just don’t know where it all went.”