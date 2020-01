Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

East Rochester

Brian Bates and Kristen Hyland, of East Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Fairport

Melissa Barber, Gabrielle Bell, Caroline Bennett, Evan Burnett, Olivia Chamberlain, Rachel Cocchiara, Julia Cougle, Miranda Eduardo, Lindsie Farrance, Arianna Filiaci, Matthew Fioravanti, Teresa Gallagher, Matthew Gasbarre, Emily Guerrera, Victoria Hartman, Griffin Henwood, Michael Kerxhalli, Parker Lawrence, Holly Luke, Kaitlin Miale, Caitlyn Muncey, Coleton Pallatto, Morrison Plenge, Olivia Quattrociocchi, Jenna Simpson, Danielle Synowski, Seth Terzo and Mary Turner, of Fairport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Henrietta

Amy Aiken, Raechelle Hajduk, Kendra Jeffers and Anna Rydelek, of Henrietta, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Pittsford

Gabriela Aguilar, Griffin Avery, Christopher Backes, Garrett Bartzsch, Raabia Cheema, Elisa Rose de la Fuente, Sajan Deol, Katherine Eipert, Sarah Garber, Madeline Gelder, Briana Hanson, Quinlan Johnson, Nicole Kane, Antoinette Marcoccia, Alivia Martin, Megan Norton, Aliantha Palka, Jenna Phillips, Alexa Ralston, Sara Sankowski, Caroline Sherwood, Victoria Soong, Mackenzie Sweet, Katherine Thoma, Tegan Wright, Allison Yanoff and Matthew Ziegler, of Pittsford, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Rebecca Audi, Josie Barrett, Kari-Elyssa Cepero, Madeline Dovi, Elizabeth Ferrara, Grace Gibbons, Jaleesa Harewood, Katie Kelly, Soren Kilmer, Kezia Latin, Andrew Lembaris, Enoch Li, Casimer Lopata-Linn, Diego Mejia Cordova, Asma Mohammadi, Lindsey Nudds, Kaya Pries, Sam Reisinger, Mary Rogers, Nathanael Sniatecki, Rachel Spezio, Emmarae Stein, NyJae Stevens Samantha Suveges, Regan Wagner, Kerrigan Walters and Ariel Wiegand, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Vivek Bhargav Koriginja, of Rochester, graduated in December 2019 with a Master of Science in information technology management from Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

West Henrietta

Maya Cox, Amber Dangelmaier, Amy Dangelmaier, Danielle Deel, Abbey Heist, Lauren Heist, Shelby Lynn Neureuter, Danielle Schantz and Danielle Tracy, of West Henrietta, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Nazareth College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.