CANANDAIGUA — VIP guests got a sneak peak of the soon-to-be-unveiled Fort Hill Performing Arts Center at a Dec. 20 fundraiser.

The private event paved the way for the venue’s two-day grand opening gala on Jan 11 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 12 at 1 p.m.

Performing at the fundraiser was Canandaigua’s own Kim Tenreiro, who gave an impressive one-man presentation of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.” The fundraiser was held in the inner lobby of the Sands Constellation Theater at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, and behind-the-scenes tours were given.

The $5.8 million project is just $500,000 short of its funding goal, organizers say.

The Saturday, Jan. 11, event at 6 p.m. will feature performances by members of the Rochester Oratorio Society, Finger Lakes Opera and Rochester City Ballet and songs by Michael Park and Nicolette Hart. The black tie optional event will be emceed by Joe Lomonaco, with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Tickets are still available at $75 and $150.

The Sunday, Jan. 12, event at 1 p.m. will feature performances by the Finger Lakes Concert Band, Bluegrass Trio and the Diana Jacobs Band. Tickets are still available at $20.

For information, call 585-412-6043 or visit www.fhpac.org

Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, Inc (FHPAC) is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Donations may be tax deductible. For questions and information about charitable organizations in New York state, phone 518-486-9797 or visit www.ag.ny.gov/bureaus/charities/about