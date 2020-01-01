Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Jeff Riales and friends (with Jed Curran and Fred Vine), 7:30 p.m.; Friday — Latriste & Frequency, 5:30 p.m., The English Project, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Delilah Jones (Grateful Dead tribute), 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Wright By Your Side with Zac Brown Tribute Band, Big Eyed Phish and Grupo Calle Uno, 7:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Blue Envy, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Andrew Delnagro Quartet, 5-7 p.m., Banned from the Tavern, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Bethman, 5-7 p.m., John Payton Project, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Down Home Bluegrass Jam, noon to 1 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic with Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Pete Griffith, 7:30 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Standby, with The Joke's On Us, Sedai, and The Results, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Dangerbyrd, The Freejays, Rockhouse Riot, 8 p.m.

Café Veritas at First Unitarian Church, 220 S. Winton Road, Rochester: Saturday — Songwriters in the Round featuring Connie Deming, Steve Piper and Scott Regan, 7:20-9:30 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Saturday — Old World Warblers, 8-11 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Off the Reservation, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Ben and Friends, 9 p.m.; Saturday — B42K, and Flannel Underground, 10 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Speakeasy Party featuring Folkfaces and Aaron Lipp & The Slack Tones, 9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Amy Collins and Rick Palumbo, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Seth Faergolzia's Multibird, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Max Flansburg, 4-6 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Darwin, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Kainos, 284 Exchange Blvd., Rochester: Saturday — Mr. Mustard (Beatles tribute), 7-10 p.m.

Lake Street Station, 41 Lake St., Geneva: Saturday — Xarika Suffredini, 6-9 p.m.

Lemoncello, 137 W. Commercial St., East Rochester: Friday — Charlie & Marco, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Jim Nugent, 7-10 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Laura Dubin Trio, 7 p.m.; Friday — Reverend Kingfish, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Steve Grills and the Roadmasters, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Classical Guitar Night, 7 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Saturday — The Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters, 8-10:30 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Fox Sisters, Harmonica Lewinski, and The Televisionaries, 9 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Marty Roberts, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — The Dean's List, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Flint Creek, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Ende Brothers, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Joe Beard, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Scott Guest, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Lub Dub, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Krypton 88, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — A Taste of Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Todd Bradley, 5:30-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Ryan Sutherland, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Vic Cottongim, 6-9 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Night Train, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — Branded, 8-11:30 p.m.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Sunday — Warren Paul, 3-5 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — 5 Second Rule, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Mysterious Jimmy, 7 p.m.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Saturday — Jack Jones & Stid Hill Stompers, time TBA.

Sager Beer Works, 46 Sager Drive, Suite E., Rochester: Friday — Jackson Cavalier, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday — Cotton Toe Three, 7:30 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute), 8 p.m.; Friday — The Freedom Trio, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Maybird, 8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Nestor Ortiz and Ryan Consiglio, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Casey Bloom, 6-9 p.m.