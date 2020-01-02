Monroe County residents can recycle their Christmas trees at several locations, free of charge.

Many municipalities will pick trees up or host drop-off locations. Visit bit.ly/38YD0Ky for a list of locations, scheduled pickups, instructions and hours of operation.

Trees will be ground into wood chips for use as landscape mulch. Residents need to remove all decorations, plastic bags, wires and nails from trees to avoid damaging mulching equipment.

The Monroe County Ecopark is accepting trees, holiday lights, electronic decorations and gift packaging. Visit monroecounty.gov/ecopark for information.