ALBANY — Yes, there will be a presidential election in 2020, but there are other key story lines to follow in New York next year.

The state's worst budget deficit in a decade. The future of the Republican Party in the heavily blue state. Elections for all state legislative and congressional seats. Legalizing marijuana in New York.

The list goes on and on.

Here's the key issues to watch for in 2020 in the Empire State:

Budget deficit looms

You have to start with this one, because everything that New York political leaders will do centers around closing the state's looming $6 billion budget gap for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

Fueled by a growing Medicaid gap, New York hasn't dealt with this large a fiscal problem since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's first year in office in 2011 — when a $10 billion deficit greeted him at the state Capitol.

That year, Cuomo cut school aid, battled unions for contract concessions and revamped the state's health-care funding.

So tough decisions await the Democratic governor and state lawmakers when they return Jan. 8 for his State of the State address, which kicks off the six-month legislative session.

Cuomo will release his budget proposal in late January. The deficit is estimated to grow to $8.5 billion by 2023.

The state is "once again developing a cost-curbing plan that will be described in the Executive Budget to be introduced in January and continue high-quality care for more than 6 million New Yorkers” on Medicaid, said Freeman Klopott, a spokesman for the Budget Division.

Key elections

Closing the budget deficit comes in the backdrop of elections for all state legislative and congressional seat in 2020.

Not only that: New York could play a deciding role in the Democratic presidential primary set for April 28.

With 274 delegates up for grabs in New York, the fate of party hopefuls could be sealed April 28, which is also the primary date for delegate-rich Pennsylvania and four other states.

The next key date in New York will be the June 23 primary for state and congressional seats.

The June 23 primaries are so critical the state Legislature adjusted its legislative calendar in Albany to end June 2, allowing lawmakers time to get home to their districts to campaign. Usually the session goes until late June.

Democratic lawmakers across the state are already facing primaries from more left-leaning opponents, while Republicans in the Senate will have at least eight open seats in 2020 that could lead to primaries on both sides of the aisle.

The primaries will give way to all 213 state legislative seats on the ballot on Election Day, Nov. 3, as well as all 27 congressional seats.

Democrats run all state government: controlling the state Assembly with more than 100 of the 150 seats and the state Senate by a 40-to-23 seat margin. Democrats hold 21 of the 27 House seats, which includes one vacancy in western New York.

So Republicans will be looking to regain some power in New York, despite recognizing the uphill fight.

"It's a struggle," Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, said this month of the coming election cycle. "It's a battle. But it's a battle worth fighting."

A few key House swing districts in New York will be targeted nationally.

Democratic Reps. Anthony Brindisi of central New York; Antonio Delgado of the Hudson Valley and Max Rose of Staten Island will be seeking second terms and facing serious competition from Republicans.

All three of them voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump in December, setting up political fights in their districts.

Tax rebates for homeowners?

In an election year, politicians love nothing more than being able to return some of their constituents' tax money back to them.

It has been a tradition in New York for more than a decade.

For the past three years, New Yorkers have received rebate checks to cover a portion of their school property taxes.

The money has been sizable: an average of $490 this year.

But the program, called the property tax relief credit, ended this year, and it's future in 2020 is uncertain — especially in the face of the state's aforementioned budget crunch.

Lawmakers, particularly those in the high-tax New York City area, are clamoring to keep the checks, but Cuomo's office hasn't indicated what it will propose.

"All options are on the table," Klopott said, saying Cuomo has cut income taxes and limited property-tax growth through a cap installed in 2011.

Ending cash bail?

One of the key issues for Democrats and Republicans heading into an election year is the law that takes effect Jan. 1 to end cash bail for inmates charged with misdemeanors and most non-violent felonies.

The measure, passed in June, will mean about 3,800 people awaiting trial in jail will be released in and around the new year, a review by the USA TODAY Network New York found.

Democrats have applauded the law as a needed criminal-justice reform that will keep people who cannot afford bail from having to stay in county jail until their cases are adjudicated, a system that has disproportionately impacted minorities.

“Let’s be clear: the ability to pay cash bail has determined where you wait out the trial process: at home, or in jail," said Norman Reimer, who is board chairman of the New Yorkers United for Justice, which advocated for the law.

Opponents, including most law-enforcement officials across the state and Republicans, are pushing for New York to revisit the law in 2020, saying it will lead to dangerous inmates being put back on the streets.

If nothing else, some critics said, the state should give judges more discretion over whether those charged should be released on bail. The new law doesn't give them latitude to decide bail on a case-by-case basis, critics said.

"Taking the discretion away from a judge to decide whether bail should be set is, in my mind, dangerous," Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery Smith said.

Pot legalization

Supporters of legalizing marijuana in New York made an aggressive push in 2019 to make it law, but they fell short in the Democratic-led Senate.

Now lawmakers will return to the Capitol with renewed hope among advocates of adding New York to the 12 states that made pot legal.

But a series of hurdles remain.

Cuomo proposed the legalization as part of his budget last January, but he has since talked about a regional solution to the issue involving neighboring states.

And New Jersey is having a referendum on the issue in November, perhaps giving Cuomo pause until New York's border state decides what is going to do.

And Cuomo, who initially took office opposed to marijuana legalization, has recently raised concerns about vaping and its effects on public health, and there have been links to illicit marijuana use.

So his stance could become more nuanced in 2020, complicating supporters' efforts.

Then again, New York could use the revenue from legalizing marijuana, has expanded its medical marijuana and hemp industries and is losing business to neighboring Massachusetts, which legalized marijuana several years ago.

Also, a majority of New Yorkers support it, polls have shown — which could coax reluctant lawmakers in an election year.

“It depends on how much of a priority this (marijuana bill) is for leadership in both houses of the Legislature and how much of a priority is this of the governor,” said Sen. Peter Harckham, D-South Salem, Westchester County, who opposed it this year but is now more open to it.

Pivotal moment for casinos

New York is figuring out how to adapt to a rapidly changing gambling market amid the struggles of upstate casinos and the push for downstate ones to have full-scale gaming licenses.

It is a balance that will gain some clarity in April when the state Gaming Commission releases the first draft of a consultant's study on the future of gambling in New York.

"The state is taking, I think, a smart and thoughtful process," said Bob DeSalvio, the new president of Genting New York State, which owns Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World New York City.

DeSalvio's recent hire is the latest change in the evolving New York casino industry.

Four upstate casinos have opened over the past two years, but they have all failed to meet revenue projections. Rivers Casino in Schenectady has fared the best, while del Lago in the Finger Lakes and Resorts World Catskills have already been sold amid fiscal troubles.

The upstate casinos, which also includes Tioga Downs in the Southern Tier, want to be able to add mobile sports betting to their on-site sports books.

Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway and Resorts World New York City in Queens want the state to lift a moratorium on new casino licenses and allow to them to add table games, privately owned slot machines and sports betting. Currently, they are video-lottery parlors controlled by the state lottery.

But to do so, they would need a state law, and efforts to do so last year failed.

So they will try again in 2020, and the state needs new revenue. The two downstate casinos have each offered $500 million for a license. That could put a nice dent into New York's budget hole.

Cashless tolls

Next year will also bring an overhaul to the state's 570-mile superhighway.

The Thruway Authority will be replacing the toll plazas with cashless tolls, taking a system statewide that they have already added to a few exits and the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

The $355 million project is already underway. Work started in the Albany and Syracuse areas in September, and the Thruway expects the entire toll road to be converted by the end of 2020.

So drivers will either need to get EZ-Pass or await a bill in the mail after the electronic toll booths scan a license plate and send out an invoice.

"By the end of 2020, all Thruway motorists will enjoy seamless travel and a faster commute to their destination," the agency's executive Matthew Driscoll said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Thruway added another twist.

Either you get EZ-Pass or you will pay more. The Thruway is adding a 30% surcharge to tolls sent by mail, both a revenue raiser for the Thruway and an incentive to get people to use the tags.

Driscoll said: "People do not have to see that increase. They just have to get an E-ZPass."