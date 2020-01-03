Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 46° | Lo: 34°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 7mph

Today: Morning rainfall. Just a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%.

Snow likely

Saturday

Hi: 36° | Lo: 27°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NNW at 8mph

Light snowfall. Looking about 1-3 inches of snowfall. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 32° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 12mph

A few scattered snow showers in the morning. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly cloudy

Monday

Hi: 34° | Lo: 25°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 16mph

Light snow showers. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.