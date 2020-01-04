Sueching Chin, of Thailand, credits much of her success to her American family, the Scales

CANANDAIGUA — When Sueching Chin first arrived in Canandaigua from her homeland of Thailand 20 years ago, she was a shy teenager — though eager to experience life in America.

After competing with hundreds of other students in her country by submitting an essay and then participating in interviews, she qualified as an exchange student. Her application met the eyes of a Canandaigua family.

“We saw her. That adorable face. How could you turn her down?” said Dawn Scales, who soon became Sueching’s American mom after Sueching’s arrival in 2000. “We took her in and we had the most amazing year.”

Over the New Year’s holiday, Sueching was back in Canandaigua with her American family. John and Dawn Scales and their youngest daughter, Carrie, swapped stories Thursday of the 2000-01 school year when Sueching lived with them through an AFS study abroad program.

Close in age, Carrie and Sueching during the school year enjoyed pulling from each other’s wardrobes and wearing each other’s clothes. They laughed about the time Carrie accidently spilled bleach on Sueching’s clothes and not long after, Sueching accidently lost a coat she had been wearing that belonged to Carrie. It wasn’t so funny back then — sisters will argue.

John remembered how Sueching had insisted on having a Christmas tree in her room, the bedroom she had temporarily inherited from the Scales’ oldest son, Mike, who had already left home at the time. So the family brought a potted pine tree inside, which they decorated for Christmas and later planted in the yard.

“It’s now nearly 20 feet tall,” John said.

Carrie said that though Sueching seemed shy when she arrived, her buoyant personality showed through. She turned out to be one of the more outgoing students in the Canandaigua Academy Class of 2001, performing in a musical among other activities. She spoke little English when she arrived and returned home with a decent handle on her new language.

“I feel like the exchange year really changed my life. I went back a different person,” said Sueching from the Scales’ living room where she sat with her new husband, Wu. The pair own and operate an online media channel, Spin9, which reviews and promotes events and products.

Before Sueching met Wu at a Google conference in San Francisco in 2015, Sueching was long established in her own media career running a radio talk show, co-hosting a program teaching English and doing commercials for various products. She is also routinely recruited to emcee at conferences and special events.

Sueching believes she returned to Thailand at age 18 a better person with more confidence.

“Sueching is now considered a celebrity in Bangkok with her career,” said Dawn.

This wasn’t their first reunion. Sueching had returned four times before to see her American family. The Scales visited Sueching at her home in Bangkok three years ago and again this past November for her wedding. Dawn spoke at the wedding before a crowd of 600 attendees. She talked about what it was like to host Sueching, become her American mom and meet Wu, whom she gladly adopted as a son-in-law.

“You wouldn’t believe the interest and joy over the two worlds being so connected through the exchange program,” Dawn said.

Sueching Chin was an exchange student through AFS intercultural Programs USA. Learn more at https://www.afsusa.org/. Check out channel Spin9 at https://www.youtube.com/spin9/.