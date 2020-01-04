Greetings from Al Dhafra Air Base! As I am nearing the halfway point of my deployment, it seemed like a good time to wish our readers a "Happy New Year" and share with you the deployed life of an Air Force technical sergeant.

This is my first deployment in the Air Force. I’ve served over 10 years in the military (three of which were when I was in the Army from 1996 to 1999) and ever since I joined back up, after a short break in service, I’ve been chomping at the bit to deploy. Prior to this deployment, I was assigned to Air Force Mortuary Affairs, where I was tasked with documenting dignified transfers of the fallen for Gold Star families. Thus, my extended absence from the Daily Messenger.

Undoubtedly, the most difficult part of being deployed is missing my family and the stressors for those back home. My wife and I have a 4-year-old daughter, and missing them as much as I do is something I underestimated. The best part about being deployed is being able to do the job I signed up for, putting all the training to use in the field and performing with focus and precision. Pro athletes refer to it as being “dialed in” and it’s a heightened level of performance you find in unique situations. We collectively in the Air Force are dialed in.

The living conditions aren’t too bad. As a noncommissioned officer we get to sleep in buildings with shared facilities at the end of the hallway. There are three to four people in about a 350-square-foot room. All things considered, the food is quite good. There’s always plenty and it’s pretty healthy. Most people work a 10- to 12-hour day, six days a week. In your down time, most people exercise or spend time on their phone catching up with family. The USO has a lot of programs for us to enjoy and to keep us busy. Video chatting with loved ones is something we all appreciate being able to do.

What’s impressed me the most are people’s attitudes. In general, most people have the attitude of let’s make the most of what we have, while we are here. Some days are quite difficult. What helps is bumping into someone who might not be having a tough day and has a positive attitude. It’s those random moments where you are quickly reminded that we are here to do our job, serve our country and protect our partner nations from some extremely nasty ideals — the type of ideals I would never want my daughter to live under. So you get it back together, focus on the task at hand and keep rolling.

For some people, the sacrifice is even greater. Loved ones pass away and you can’t get home. Some folks had children born while they are here. Moments and memories are missed that you can never repeat. Those are sacrifices. That’s why serving in the military is not easy. Some people here have deployed nine times. It’s a great sacrifice. It’s also an incredible honor.

If you would like to see some of my photography and video work I’ve produced so far, take a look at our Facebook page (facebook.com/380aew). If you are not on social media, you can find a lot of our work on our wing page (afcent.usaf.afpims.mil/Units/380th-Air-Expeditionary-Wing).

Josh Williams has been deployed with the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing since August.