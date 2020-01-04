The 25-year veteran of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office leaves full-time law enforcement for the cockpit

HOPEWELL — For the last 25 years, Ontario County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Alexander has been on the job at crash sites, crime scenes, in the courtroom and on Canandaigua Lake.

His next challenge will take him soaring above his former beat and into the friendly skies.

“I’m kind of reversing roles here,” said Alexander on his last official day, Dec. 27. “For years I’ve been a part-time pilot, full-time cop. Now I’m going to be a part-time cop and full-time pilot. What that looks like specifically, I don’t know.”

As the Sheriff’s Office's Crime Scene Unit supervisor, Alexander was an expert in accident reconstruction, DNA collection, crime scene processing, assault victim documentation and providing expert testimony in the courtroom. He also supervised the county’s Marine and Recreational Vehicle Division.

For example, Alexander investigated the 2014 five-vehicle crash on Route 96 in Farmington that killed Lee Schutt, a 57-year-old Hopewell town highway department employee. He provided key testimony that led to the conviction of John Pinnock for criminally negligent homicide.

Alexander was also in charge of processing the scene of the Mott Road home of Rose Chase, ultimately convicted of intentionally killing her husband, Adam Chase, in June 2012 and transporting his decomposing body to another residence several weeks later, ultimately burning the remains.

His decades of training and experience with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will not go to waste, as Alexander will return as time permits.

“I’ll still be part time and similarly filling the positions I do now,” he said. “Still working the boats, still participating with the Crime Scene Unit with respect to the property room, the technician duties, and those types of things.”

Everything Alexander loves to do and flying, too.

“I belong to a flying club in Penn Yan so I’ve been doing that for a lot of years down there,” he said. “I’m a flight instructor and have always wanted to get into aviation more. And now I’ve been offered a position with a company out of Rochester, so I’ll be flying as a corporate pilot.”

He’s got plenty of praise for his colleagues in Ontario County, where law enforcement officers are well-resourced, well-equipped and well-led, he said in reference to former Sheriff Phil Povero and Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

“It’s been a great profession and we’ve been very fortunate working for the agency we do,” said Alexander. “Here in this county we’re lucky we have good equipment (and good people).”

But now he’s looking up.

“As a kid I always wanted to be a cop and I always wanted to be a pilot,” said Alexander. “I ended up starting one and kind of tagging the other along as we went. But ultimately I’m very blessed.”