The city of Canandaigua will hold its 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration at noon Jan. 20 at First Congregational Church, 58 N. Main St. The celebration will end at 12:55 p.m., followed by a free lunch in the dining room.

The focus of the celebration is to honor King’s life, legacy and vision in Canandaigua.

Canandaigua Academy students will present his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The celebration will feature winners of the MLK Jr. Poster Contest, in which students in grades 2-5 competed to produce the best poster art.

Three winners were selected from each grade for a $25 cash prize. The artwork is displayed locally and used for future promotions for the celebration. The previous year’s winning posters are used as program covers for the annual celebration.

The Canandaigua Elementary School Choral Group will perform. Attendees are encouraged to participate as Edie Rice directs the Community Choir in singing “Precious Lord.” Rehearsal is slated for 11 a.m.

The city’s MLK Jr. Day Celebration Committee established a $500 MLK Jr. College Scholarship to recognize a CA senior who exemplifies King’s vision in the world. The scholarship is awarded each year in June at commencement.

Students must be involved in the community and take a stand against injustice in society. All seniors are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Applications are available at the guidance office.

Call 585-394-2184, email office@canandaiguachurch.org or visit canandaiguachurch.org for information.