Alzheimer's Association provides local support, information and advocacy for people with the disease and their famiies

Before retiring, Robert Pearce was a well known interior designer who once worked on the Geva Theatre when the company first moved to its current location. Now, according to his wife, Laura, Robert has a difficult time with simpler tasks, such as dressing and communicating.

This decline is a result of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s involves memory loss beyond what’s seen with normal aging. It becomes severe enough to disrupt everyday life. In 2019, it was estimated that 5.8 million Americans had Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia. In New York state, 400,000 people 65 years old and older have the disease. Robert Pearce is one of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

After noticing a gradual mental decline, Laura Pearce requested cognitive testing for Robert. In 2014, he was diagnosed with vascular dementia and then with Alzheimer’s disease, a common combination. Laura found that obtaining a diagnosis for Robert was challenging. According to Olga Monacell, communications manager at the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester, doctors can be reluctant to offer a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Yet, it is essential to planning for the future for those living with Alzheimer’s.

Laura Pearce was able to find support and information through the Alzheimer’s Association. One of the first things she did was take an eight-week course for people with an early diagnosis and their caregivers. For two hours, once a week, she listened to classes about different types of dementia, legal planning for the disease, how to communicate with those living with Alzheimer’s and more.

The Pearces also attended social events sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, such as Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra rehearsals, trips to farms and dance lessons. The two were able to connect with other families living with dementia. One seminar that Laura Pearce found especially influential was about living their best lives. This prompted the Pearces to take trips through Canada, the Caribbean and the Alaskan coast.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and Finger Lakes Regions serves nine counties in the area. It offers much support for the dementia community. Amanda Drobnica, senior director of programs and services, explained that nationally the Alzheimer’s Association raises money and awareness, as well as advocates at the federal and local levels. Locally, the focus is primarily on support and care for the dementia community.

Those, like Laura Pearce, who are looking for more support and information can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s multilingual hotline any time 24/7. People can find out more about dementia, area support groups and events. The hotline also offers decision-making support and crisis assistance.

For those who want to speak with someone in person, the Alzheimer’s Association offers office hours at the Ontario County Office for the Aging on the second Thursdays of the month from 3 to 5 p.m., as well as at Wood Library from 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Mondays of the month. Here, people can receive care consultations and more information. Support groups can be found in Canandaigua, Geneva and Victor.

Laura Pearce said, “The Alzheimer’s Association is just such a significant resource for anyone with dementia, especially the caregivers.” She and Robert do not attend many events anymore, as it has become difficult for Robert to get out of the house. “I try to include something fun in our lives,” she said. These days, their best lives include visiting the children and enjoying life events like the holidays. While Robert will probably live at home for only a few more years, Laura hopes to manage and stay in their West Bloomfield home.

To find out more about resources from the Alzheimer’s Association, call 800-272-3900. The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers of all kinds. To get connected, go to alz.org/volunteer.